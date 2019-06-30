Iraq Monthly Roundup: 409 Killed or Found in Mass Graves

During June, at least 246 people were killed, and 163 others were wounded. Also, 70 bodies were recovered from mass graves. At least 287 were killed or found dead during May, and another 203 were wounded.

At least 53 civilians, 26 security personnel, and 120 militants were killed during attacks in June, while 70 bodies were unearthed from mass graves. Also, 106 civilians, 44 security personnel, and two militants were wounded.

Turkey’s Operation Claw against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) continued in northern Iraq. Forty guerrillas were killed this month. However, some of them might also be counted among the seven civilians reported killed in Turkish airstrikes by local authorities. Another 11 civilians were reported wounded. Iraq once again gave a feeble complaint to Ankara over these unauthorized intrusions, but Turkey insisted it would continue its operation in Iraq.

At least 11 were killed, and seven more were wounded today or yesterday:

A bomb in Jalawla killed a farmer and wounded three others.

Gunmen killed a soldier at a checkpoint near Baquba.

One person was killed and two others were wounded during a blast in Islahi.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded two civilians.

Airstrikes killed four militants in Ain al-Jahsh.

Two militants were killed in Sakhairat.

In Umm Haram, two more militants were killed during an operation.

Also, 20 villages in the Khanaqin area were evacuated due to increased Islamic State activity and lack of security.











