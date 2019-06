At least six were killed, and four were wounded in recent violence:

A grenade attack in Baghdad left one soldier dead and four wounded.

In Abu Saida, a villager was killed in a roadside blast.

Gunmen killed a guard at the Gorran Party headquarters in Sulaimaniya. Gorran is accusing the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (P.U.K.) of the shooting after a P.U.K. member threatened party members before the attack. The P.U.K. denies involvement.

Operations in Hawija left three militants dead.