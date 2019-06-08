Iraq Daily Roundup: Spate of Attacks North of Baghdad; 17 Killed

At least 17 were killed, and six were wounded in recent violence:

Turkey announced that it has “neutralized” a total of 43 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during Operation Claw in northern Iraq during the last two weeks. That includes eight more fatalities that previously reported. Turkey uses the term “neutralized” to indicate combatants who have been killed, wounded, or captured. In most cases in northern Iraq, it means “killed.”

A policeman was killed and two were wounded in a bomb blast in Sadouniya.

A bomb killed a police officer and a civilian in Hawija.

A roadside bomb in Asriya killed a civilian and wounded a police officer.

In Mandali, a clash left one policeman injured and one militant dead.

Gunmen killed a civilian near Kusaiba.

A policeman was shot dead in mysterious circumstances at his home in Wajihiya.

A militant was killed in Nahda. A policeman was wounded during the operation.

Near Khanaqin, a bomb wounded a farmer.

A militant was killed in Daquq.