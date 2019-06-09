Iraq Daily Roundup: Civilian Casualties in Turkish Strikes; Nine Killed Across Iraq

At least nine people were killed, and eight were wounded in recent violence:

Kurdish authorities announced that two civilians were killed, and four were wounded during recent Turkish airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas who are hiding in Iraqi Kurdistan.

In Dibis, a bomb killed a policeman and a civilian, and the explosion also wounded a civilian.

A bomb in Hamdouniya killed a policeman and a civilian.

In Baghdad, a unidentified body was found.

A bomb in Khanaqin left a civilian with injuries.

Two militants were killed in Mosul.