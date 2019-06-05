Iraq Daily Roundup: Turks Fire on Civilians in North; eight Killed across Iraq

At least eight were killed, and five were wounded in recent violence:

Relatives of a young man shot to death at his farm in Rabango, abutting the Turkish border, say that the shots were fired across the border by Turkish security forces. The man traveled with two friends to the farmland that the three of them own, when they came under fire. They may have been mistaken for smugglers or Kurdish guerrillas.

In Mergarash, three people were injured when Turkish jets bombed their farm. The victims are two brothers and their cousin. The trio also belong to the Peshmerga security forces, but that does not appear to be a factor in this attack.

Militants wounded two soldiers during an attack in Buhriz.

Seven militants were killed during an airstrike near Doulab. One of the dead was an ISIS emir.