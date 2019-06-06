Iraq Daily Roundup: Cleric Among 12 Killed

At least 12 were killed, and 12 were wounded:
In Dibs, two security personnel were killed, and three were wounded in a bombing. A bomb wounded two farmers.
In Baghdad, a cleric was assassinated in the Kadhimiya district. Two people were arrested for killing Sheikh Emad Eddin Al-Awadi.
Four firefighters were wounded while responding to a farm fire and encountering a bomb in the town of Bashiqa.
Gunmen wounded two security members in Rashad.
A civilian was wounded when gunmen fired on him in Had al-Akhdar.
Airstrike in the Tharthar region left six militants dead.
Strike left three militants dead in the Akkaz area.