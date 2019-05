At least 25 were killed, and one more was wounded:

Two Turkish soldiers were killed when an I.E.D. exploded as they were participating in Operation Claw against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) members in northern Iraq. Six more guerrillas were also killed.

Militants killed one soldier and wounded another in an attack on their outpost near Naqib.

Clashes near Hatra left 14 militants dead.

Villagers killed two militants near Abu Bakr.