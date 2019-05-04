Kurdish Rebels Launch Mortars at Turkey; Eight Killed in Iraq Attacks

At least eight people were killed, and six were wounded in recent violence:
Three Turkish soldiers were killed and another was wounded in a cross border attack. Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas launched a mortar attack from inside Iraqi territory that killed the soldiers who were nearby in Turkey’a Hakkari province.
Militants killed the son of the village mukhtar in Latifiya.
In Madaen, a handcuffed body bearing gunshot wounds was found.
A blast wounded two people in Mosul.
Security forces killed two militants, including a wali, in Ayadiya.
In Jabal al-Shoor, security personnel killed an ISIS official.
