Kurdish Rebels Launch Mortars at Turkey; Eight Killed in Iraq Attacks

At least eight people were killed, and six were wounded in recent violence:

Three Turkish soldiers were killed and another was wounded in a cross border attack. Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas launched a mortar attack from inside Iraqi territory that killed the soldiers who were nearby in Turkey’a Hakkari province.

Militants killed the son of the village mukhtar in Latifiya.

In Madaen, a handcuffed body bearing gunshot wounds was found.

A blast wounded two people in Mosul.

Security forces killed two militants, including a wali, in Ayadiya.

In Jabal al-Shoor, security personnel killed an ISIS official.

