At least 11 people were killed, and three were wounded in recent violence:

A large-scale anti-ISIS operation was launched across the northwestern desert areas of Anbar, Nineveh, and Salah ad-Din provinces. At least eight militants were killed, so far.

In Mukhisa, a bomb killed one person and wounded two others.

A militiaman was shot dead by a sniper at an orchard checkpoint near Muqdadiya.

In Diwaniya, a lawyer was shot dead.

A bomb at the University of Mosul left one person with injuries.