Bomb Targets Tribal Leader and Family; Two Killed in Iraq

At least two people were killed, and 11 more were wounded in recent violence:
An I.E.D. in Shura, near Mosul, killed a tribal leader and wounded two relatives. Sheikh Hassan al-Hadidi was killed, but his son and nephew were only wounded.
In Garma, a clash left one Sunni fighter and wounded two more.
A bomb wounded three militiamen in Jurf al-Sakhar (Jurf al-Nasr.)
Two people were wounded by separate explosions in Qaim.
Near Hawija, a bomb wounded two policemen.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Retaliatory Strikes Against ISIS; Nine Killed in Iraq – April 9th, 2019
- Clashes in Haditha; Six Killed in Iraq – April 8th, 2019
- Airstrikes Against ISIS Continue; Six Killed in Iraq – April 7th, 2019
- Airstrikes Target ISIS Near Kirkuk; 20 Killed in Iraq – April 5th, 2019
- ISIS Ambush on Police Patrol; 12 Killed in Iraq – April 4th, 2019