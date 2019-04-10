Bomb Targets Tribal Leader and Family; Two Killed in Iraq

At least two people were killed, and 11 more were wounded in recent violence:

An I.E.D. in Shura, near Mosul, killed a tribal leader and wounded two relatives. Sheikh Hassan al-Hadidi was killed, but his son and nephew were only wounded.

In Garma, a clash left one Sunni fighter and wounded two more.

A bomb wounded three militiamen in Jurf al-Sakhar (Jurf al-Nasr.)

Two people were wounded by separate explosions in Qaim.

Near Hawija, a bomb wounded two policemen.

