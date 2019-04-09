Retaliatory Strikes Against ISIS; Nine Killed in Iraq

At least nine people were killed, and two more were wounded in recent violence:

A soldier was killed and two more were wounded when a bomb exploded in Ibrahim el-Mazkour village near Buhriz.

An airstrike left seven militants dead in Daquq (Tawuq). The strike was in retaliation for an ISIS attack against police a few days ago.

Security personnel in Sakr killed a militant who was wearing a suicide belt.

