Retaliatory Strikes Against ISIS; Nine Killed in Iraq

At least nine people were killed, and two more were wounded in recent violence:
A soldier was killed and two more were wounded when a bomb exploded in Ibrahim el-Mazkour village near Buhriz.
An airstrike left seven militants dead in Daquq (Tawuq). The strike was in retaliation for an ISIS attack against police a few days ago.
Security personnel in Sakr killed a militant who was wearing a suicide belt.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
