ISIS Ambush on Police Patrol; 12 Killed in Iraq

At least 12 people were killed, and seven others were wounded in recent violence:
Five policemen were killed and another was wounded when militants opened fire on them during an operation near Daquq.
Near Rutba, a booby-trapped car killed three civilians and wounded another who were out gathering truffles.
Gunmen in Jalawla killed a policeman and wounded three others.
In Dujail, a grenade throw at the home of a militia leader killed his son and wounded his wife.
A government employee was shot dead when gunmen stormed his home in Wajihiya.
A police captain was killed and a policeman was wounded when they were attacked while on a flood inspection tour of the marshes in Maysan province.
Several militants were killed in Albu Hammoud.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Diyala Province Scene of Several Attacks; Six Killed in Iraq – April 2nd, 2019
- 179 Killed or Found Dead in Iraq During March – March 31st, 2019
- ISIS Ambushes Security Personnel; Four Killed in Iraq – March 30th, 2019
- Six Militants Killed in Iraq Clashes – March 29th, 2019
- Security Personnel Among Four Killed in Iraq – March 26th, 2019