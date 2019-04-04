ISIS Ambush on Police Patrol; 12 Killed in Iraq

At least 12 people were killed, and seven others were wounded in recent violence:

Five policemen were killed and another was wounded when militants opened fire on them during an operation near Daquq.

Near Rutba, a booby-trapped car killed three civilians and wounded another who were out gathering truffles.

Gunmen in Jalawla killed a policeman and wounded three others.

In Dujail, a grenade throw at the home of a militia leader killed his son and wounded his wife.

A government employee was shot dead when gunmen stormed his home in Wajihiya.

A police captain was killed and a policeman was wounded when they were attacked while on a flood inspection tour of the marshes in Maysan province.

Several militants were killed in Albu Hammoud.

