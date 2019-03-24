Suicide Bombers Blow Themselves up; Four Killed in Iraq

At least four people were killed, and one person was wounded:

Three militants blew themselves up in Qayrawan when confronted by security personnel. One militia member was wounded.

An operation in the Makhoul Mountains left one militant dead.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.