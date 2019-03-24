Suicide Bombers Blow Themselves up; Four Killed in Iraq

At least four people were killed, and one person was wounded:
Three militants blew themselves up in Qayrawan when confronted by security personnel. One militia member was wounded.
An operation in the Makhoul Mountains left one militant dead.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Truffle Gatherers Under Attack; Three Killed in Iraq – March 22nd, 2019
- 30 Found in Yazidi Mass Grave; Three Killed in Iraq – March 21st, 2019
- Soldiers Ambushed near Baghdad; 12 Killed in Iraq – March 19th, 2019
- PKK in Fresh Clashes; Eight Killed in Iraq – March 17th, 2019
- Eight Killed in Iraq as Turks Battle PKK – March 16th, 2019