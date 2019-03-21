30 Found in Yazidi Mass Grave; Three Killed in Iraq

At least three people were killed, another was wounded, and 30 bodies were found in a grave:
A United Nations team exhumed a Yazidi mass grave in Kocho in the Sinjar region. The discovered about 30 bodies.
Militants in Halawat killed three militiamen and wounded a fourth.
Also, at least 93 people drowned in a ferry accident in Mosul. The ferry was over capacity at the time of the sinking. It was carrying a number of families to an island for the new year holidays.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Soldiers Ambushed near Baghdad; 12 Killed in Iraq – March 19th, 2019
- PKK in Fresh Clashes; Eight Killed in Iraq – March 17th, 2019
- Eight Killed in Iraq as Turks Battle PKK – March 16th, 2019
- Two militiamen Among 11 Killed in Iraq – March 14th, 2019
- ISIS Executes Another Truffle Hunter; Two People Killed in Iraq – March 13th, 2019