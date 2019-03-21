30 Found in Yazidi Mass Grave; Three Killed in Iraq

At least three people were killed, another was wounded, and 30 bodies were found in a grave:

A United Nations team exhumed a Yazidi mass grave in Kocho in the Sinjar region. The discovered about 30 bodies.

Militants in Halawat killed three militiamen and wounded a fourth.

Also, at least 93 people drowned in a ferry accident in Mosul. The ferry was over capacity at the time of the sinking. It was carrying a number of families to an island for the new year holidays.

