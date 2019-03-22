Truffle Gatherers Under Attack; Three Killed in Iraq

At least three people were killed:

One person was killed and another was wounded when militants fired upon a group of truffle hunters near Baiji. Despite the danger, truffle hunters continue to seek out the delicacy, and militants continue to prey on them.

Two militants were killed in an operation in Mutasim.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.