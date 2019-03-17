PKK in Fresh Clashes; Eight Killed in Iraq

Clashes took place after Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) members were not permitted to go through a checkpoint near the the Syrian border north of Mount Sinjar. The guerrillas killed two Iraqi soldiers, while at least three others were wounded. One P.K.K. member was killed, and at least four were wounded. The incident comes a day after P.K.K. members clashed with Turkish troops.

In Sadr City, a civilian was shot dead.

Four militants were killed in a clash in Qizlaq. One security member was wounded during the operation on the ISIS hideout.

