Eight Killed in Iraq as Turks Battle PKK

At least eight people were killed, and 14 were wounded:
Members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) attacked a Turkish base on Mount Chyadel in northern Iraq. Two Turkish soldiers were killed, and eight were wounded. Six P.K.K. members were also killed. Iraq has demanded that Turkish troops leave Iraqi territory but has, so far, been ignored by Ankara.
Three people were wounded by an explosion in Mandali.
In Mayyah, a bomb wounded two militiamen.
A bomb in Tal al-Basal wounded a police officer.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
