Border Guards Among 15 Killed in Iraq

At least 15 people were killed, and another two were wounded:
At the Arar crossing with Saudi Arabia, a bomb killed two border policemen and wounded another.
An Iraqi intelligence agent was killed and a militiaman was wounded during an attack in Kirkuk.
In Nahda, a soldier was shot dead.
Airstrikes killed six militants in Mukhisa and Abu Garma.
Three militants were killed in strikes in the Makhoul Mountains.
Strikes in the Waqf region left two militants dead.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- 47 Bodies Found in Mass Grave; 13 Killed in Iraq – February 20th, 2019
- Truffle Hunters Executed; 17 Killed in Iraq – February 19th, 2019
- Fresh Dangers for Truffle Hunters; 12 Killed in Iraq – February 18th, 2019
- Attack at Military Base Near Kirkuk; 11 Killed in Iraq – February 17th, 2019
- Elderly Shrine Tender Among Eight Killed in Iraq – February 16th, 2019