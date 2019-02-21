Border Guards Among 15 Killed in Iraq

At least 15 people were killed, and another two were wounded:

At the Arar crossing with Saudi Arabia, a bomb killed two border policemen and wounded another.

An Iraqi intelligence agent was killed and a militiaman was wounded during an attack in Kirkuk.

In Nahda, a soldier was shot dead.

Airstrikes killed six militants in Mukhisa and Abu Garma.

Three militants were killed in strikes in the Makhoul Mountains.

Strikes in the Waqf region left two militants dead.

Read more by Margaret Griffis