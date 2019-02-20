47 Bodies Found in Mass Grave; 13 Killed in Iraq

At least 13 people were killed and another two were wounded; another 47 were found in a mass grave:

A mass grave containing 47 bodies was found in Mahalibya, near Mosul. The group of victims was made up of security personnel.

Clashes in the Horan Valley near Haditha left eight militants dead and two tribal fighters wounded while on search operation for kidnapped truffle hunters. Five truffle hunters were set free in Anbar by their captors on Wednesday, after having been kidnapped while gathering the delicacy.

Security forces killed five militants riding in a vehicle in Badush.

