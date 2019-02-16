Elderly Shrine Tender Among Eight Killed in Iraq

At least eight people were killed and one other was wounded:

In Khalis, the body of an 80-year-old man who supervised the Sayed Yousef shrine was found with gunshot wounds to his head.

A pair of shepherds was killed, and another was wounded when the men came across a landmine near Fallujah.

A bomb in Kirkuk killed a shepherd.

An airstrike killed four militants in the Waqf Basin.

