Elderly Shrine Tender Among Eight Killed in Iraq

At least eight people were killed and one other was wounded:
In Khalis, the body of an 80-year-old man who supervised the Sayed Yousef shrine was found with gunshot wounds to his head.
A pair of shepherds was killed, and another was wounded when the men came across a landmine near Fallujah.
A bomb in Kirkuk killed a shepherd.
An airstrike killed four militants in the Waqf Basin.
