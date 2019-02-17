Attack at Military Base Near Kirkuk; 11 Killed in Iraq

At least 11 people were killed and one other was wounded:

A clash at a base west of Kirkkuk, near Hawija, left five troops dead.

In Kirkuk, two civilians were shot dead.

A sniper wounded a policeman near Zaghneh.

Four suicide bombers were killed in Badush.

Read more by Margaret Griffis

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.