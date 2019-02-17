Attack at Military Base Near Kirkuk; 11 Killed in Iraq

At least 11 people were killed and one other was wounded:
A clash at a base west of Kirkkuk, near Hawija, left five troops dead.
In Kirkuk, two civilians were shot dead.
A sniper wounded a policeman near Zaghneh.
Four suicide bombers were killed in Badush.
