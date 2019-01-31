326 Killed or Found Dead in Iraq During January

During January, 184 people were killed, and 178 were wounded. Security forces also found 142 bodies in older graves. At least 45 civilians, 25 security personnel, and 65 militants were reported killed; 84 civilians and 94 security personnel were wounded. The conflict between Turkey and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left at least 49 guerrillas dead. These numbers are similar to the December casualty figures with only the number of wounded being significantly higher. Fewer bodies were removed from mass graves.

At least one person killed, and five more were wounded recently:

An attack on a federal police post in Dibs left one policeman dead.

Four militiamen were wounded when a bomb on their vehicle exploded in Iskandariya.

In Mosul, gunmen wounded a civilian.

