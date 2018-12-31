365 Killed or Found in Mass Graves in Iraq During December

During December, at least 115 people were killed; 250 were found in mass graves; and 84 more were wounded. During November, 458 people were killed, and 146 were found in mass graves. The most significant drop was in the number of militants killed.

Of these figures, 32 civilians, 25 security personnel, and 58 militants were killed. Another 250 victims were found in old mass graves, but not all the newly located graves were excavated, so that number should be higher. At least 44 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) were killed in Turkish operations in northern Iraq. Also, 51 civilians, 23 security personnel, and nine militants were wounded in recent violence.

At least eight people were killed and five were wounded in the latest reports:

Security forces said that snipers had killed seven security personnel in previously unannounced shootings in Diyala province.

A soldier was shot dead near Baquba.

Two young people were seriously wounded when they came across an old landmine near the Iranian border in Chakwani.

In Kirkuk, gunmen wounded two people. Security forces wounded a militant riding a motorcycle.

Read more by Margaret Griffis