604 Killed or Found in Mass Graves in Iraq During November

During November, at least 458 people were killed, and 171 more were wounded. Also, 146 dead were found in mass graves or subject to delayed reports from October. More deaths were reported in November, but fewer war victims were found in old graves. At least 295 people were killed across Iraq in October, and 342 bodies were found in mass graves then as well; 254 people were wounded.

At least 105 civilians, 40 security personnel, and 242 militants were killed this month. A delayed report midmonth revealed that another 55 militants had been killed during October air strikes; they will be added to this month’s figures. Among the wounded were 86 civilians, 82 security personnel, and three militants. Mass graves gave up 91 victims. Also, the war between Turkish forces and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left 71 guerrillas dead; several Iraq civilians have also been killed or wounded in such strikes.

Read more by Margaret Griffis