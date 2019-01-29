Airstrike Targets Baghdadi Aides; 10 Killed in Iraq

At least 10 people were killed, and another was wounded:
At a coffee shop in Tarmiya, gunmen killed three people and wounded another.
An airstrike killed six top aides to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi near Rutba.
In Khanaqin, a militant was killed.
