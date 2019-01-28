Militants Target Farmers in Anbar; 23 Killed in Iraq

At least 23 people were killed, and five were wounded:

Near Haditha, militants killed two farmers and kidnapped a third one who were searching for truffles. Two tribal fighters were also killed in the area.

Mortars wounded two civilians in Muqdadiya.

In Salah ad Din province, a roadside bomb wounded two people.

A grenade hurled from a motorcycle injured a child in Kut. The target was the home of the head of the Wasit provincial council.

Airstrikes on Aztagon valley killed 12 militants.

In Hashisha, strikes left three militants dead.

Security forces killed three militants in Hawija.

A militant was killed near Khanaqin.

Read more by Margaret Griffis