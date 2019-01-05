ISIS Officials Found in Mass Grave; One Killed, Nine Wounded in Iraq

At least one person was killed and nine were wounded in recent violence; 38 bodies were found in a mass grave:

A mass grave believed to contain 38 bodies belonging to senior Islamic State officials was discovered near Mosul in Hazir.

Militants attacked a Shi’ite militia base in Salah ad Din province. Seven militiamen were injured, and one was kidnapped.

On a road near Akashat, a bomb wounded two people.

A militant was shot dead in Mukhisa, possibly by one of his colleagues.

Read more by Margaret Griffis