Coalition Airstrike Targets ISIS; 14 Killed in Iraq

At least 14 people were killed, and nine were wounded in recent violence:

Near Dibs, a bomb killed two people and wounded at least seven more.

Gunmen on a motorbike killed a civilian in Abu Ghraib.

A booby-trapped home in Salah ad Din exploded, injuring two security personnel.

Turkish airstrikes on Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in Avasin-Basyan left seven guerrillas dead.

Three militants were killed in an operation in Hawija that involved Coalition forces.

In Badush, security forces killed a militant leader and arrested 17 others.

Read more by Margaret Griffis

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.