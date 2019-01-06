Coalition Airstrike Targets ISIS; 14 Killed in Iraq

At least 14 people were killed, and nine were wounded in recent violence:

Near Dibs, a bomb killed two people and wounded at least seven more.

Gunmen on a motorbike killed a civilian in Abu Ghraib.

A booby-trapped home in Salah ad Din exploded, injuring two security personnel.

Turkish airstrikes on Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in Avasin-Basyan left seven guerrillas dead.

Three militants were killed in an operation in Hawija that involved Coalition forces.

In Badush, security forces killed a militant leader and arrested 17 others.

