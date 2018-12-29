Scattered Attacks Leave Three Dead, Six Wounded Across Iraq

At least three people were killed, and six were wounded in recent violence:
Militants killed two policemen in Halaw, near Khanaqin.
In Baghdad, a civilian was shot dead.
Three civilians were wounded by a bomb in Houd.
A bomb in Jurf al-Sakhar (Jurf al-Nasr) wounded two militiamen.
In Dibs, a bomb wounded a civilian.
A civilian was abducted in Hawija.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Bodies of Three Kidnapped Policemen Found; Six Killed in Iraq – December 27th, 2018
- ISIS Kidnaps Two Dozen; Six Killed in Iraq – December 25th, 2018
- Turkey Resumes Airstrikes; 13 Killed in Iraq – December 23rd, 2018
- Gunmen Attack Police in Diyala; Six Killed in Iraq – December 22nd, 2018
- Mass Graves Found in Iraq – December 21st, 2018