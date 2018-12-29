Scattered Attacks Leave Three Dead, Six Wounded Across Iraq

At least three people were killed, and six were wounded in recent violence:

Militants killed two policemen in Halaw, near Khanaqin.

In Baghdad, a civilian was shot dead.

Three civilians were wounded by a bomb in Houd.

A bomb in Jurf al-Sakhar (Jurf al-Nasr) wounded two militiamen.

In Dibs, a bomb wounded a civilian.

A civilian was abducted in Hawija.

