200 Bodies Found in Mass Grave; Eight Killed in Iraq

At least eight people were killed in recent violence and about 200 dead were found in an old mass grave:

A mass grave discovered in Zilajiha is estimated to contain about 200 bodies belonging to local Islamic State victims.

In Mosul, five bodies were discovered.

Residents of Dour reported that two people were killed after militants kidnapped them. A security operation was launched in response.

A woman’s body bearing torture marks was found near Wajihiya.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.