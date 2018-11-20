Security Personnel Among 10 Killed in Iraq

The bodies of three Turkmen were found in Tuz Khormato. The trio had been reported fishing when they were kidnapped. All of them were security personnel belonging to different units. Apparently, they were off duty.

Near Khanaqin, gunmen killed two policemen.

Five militants were killed in Mosul.

In other news, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on the recent mass die-off of fish in the Euphrates River. Tests show that the water has high levels of coliform bacteria, ammonia, and heavy metals. Further tests on the fish are expected soon.

