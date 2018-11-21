17 Yazidis Found in Mass Grave; 21 Others Killed Across Iraq

At least 21 people were killed in recent violence, and 17 were found in a mass grave:
Security forces found the bodies of 17 Yazidis in a mass grave in Kasar al-Mehrab, near Mosul.
In Salah ad Din province, security forces killed 15 militants in a large tunnel.
An airstrike on Metabijh left five militants dead.
In Baiji, a militant was killed.
One militant was wounded as he tried to ride a motorcycle through a Kirkuk checkpoint without stopping.
