17 Yazidis Found in Mass Grave; 21 Others Killed Across Iraq

At least 21 people were killed in recent violence, and 17 were found in a mass grave:

Security forces found the bodies of 17 Yazidis in a mass grave in Kasar al-Mehrab, near Mosul.

In Salah ad Din province, security forces killed 15 militants in a large tunnel.

An airstrike on Metabijh left five militants dead.

In Baiji, a militant was killed.

One militant was wounded as he tried to ride a motorcycle through a Kirkuk checkpoint without stopping.

Read more by Margaret Griffis