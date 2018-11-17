Basra Protest Organizer Among Eight Killed in Iraq

At least eight people were killed and two were wounded in recent violence:

A protest organizer was assassinated at his home in Basra. Sheikh Wisam al-Gharawi was also a religious figure.

The bodies of five Yazidis were recovered from a mass grave in Sinjar.

Gunmen killed the son of the mukhtar of Abu Khanizir.

In Abu Garma, a sniper killed a policeman. Shelling was also reported.

A bomb in Jurf al-Sakhar (al-Nasr) left two militiamen with injuries.

Read more by Margaret Griffis