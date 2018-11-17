Basra Protest Organizer Among Eight Killed in Iraq

At least eight people were killed and two were wounded in recent violence:
A protest organizer was assassinated at his home in Basra. Sheikh Wisam al-Gharawi was also a religious figure.
The bodies of five Yazidis were recovered from a mass grave in Sinjar.
Gunmen killed the son of the mukhtar of Abu Khanizir.
In Abu Garma, a sniper killed a policeman. Shelling was also reported.
A bomb in Jurf al-Sakhar (al-Nasr) left two militiamen with injuries.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Turkish Jets Bomb Civilians; Six Killed in Iraq – November 15th, 2018
- Fresh Operations near Mosul; 22 Killed in Iraq – November 14th, 2018
- 25 Killed in Turkish Strikes Against PKK in Northern Iraq – November 13th, 2018
- Sunni Militia Officer Among 16 Killed in Iraq – November 12th, 2018
- Air Strikes Continue in North; 29 Killed in Iraq – November 11th, 2018