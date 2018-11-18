Car Bomb Rattles Tikrit; 19 Killed in Iraq

At least 19 people were killed and 16 were wounded in recent violence:
At a restaurant in Tikrit, a car bomb killed five people and wounded 16 more.
Gunmen killed two people at a home in Hilla.
A civilian was shot dead in Baghdad.
Ten militants were killed in airstrikes on Ganous.
In the Hamrin Mountains, A militant leader was killed.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
