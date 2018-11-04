String of Bombs Strike Baghdad; 33 Killed in Iraq

At least 33 were killed, and 25 were wounded:

In Baghdad, a least seven civilians were killed, and 17 were wounded when a string of bombs exploded in Sadr City, Kadhimiya, Habibiya, Shoala, and Turath over a four-hour period.

Also, video of the beating of a traffic officer at the hands of a provincial councilman’s bodyguards has gone viral.

Three schoolchildren and two security guards were wounded when a car bomb exploded in Shirqat.

A bomb in Muqdadiya wounded two farmers. When first responders arrived, a second explosion left one soldier dead.

Airstrikes on Islamic State targets in Kirkuk province left 25 militants dead.

In other news, Iraqi forces launched yet another security operation against Islamic State militants. As before, the troops will hunt down remnants hiding in the desert areas of Anbar, Nineveh, and Salah ad Din provinces.

