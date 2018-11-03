ISIS Assassinates Three Chieftains in Iraq; 16 Killed, 15 Found in Mass Grave

At least 16 were killed; 35 were wounded; and, 15 were found in a mass grave:

Islamic State militants assassinated the mukhtar of Mahmoudiya after storming his home. Abdallah al-Wasmi’s death brings to light the murders of two other village leaders this week. A mukhtar was assassinated in Hanutiya on Wednesday. Militants also killed the mukhtar of Jassemiya, Mohammad Jumaa, on Monday.

Six soldiers were killed during an attack on their Mosul base; two militants were killed. The bodies of 15 people, mostly children, killed during the liberation were found.

At least two people were killed and 31 were wounded when a weapons depot exploded at a Hashd al-Shaabi office in Tuz Khormatu. At least three of the wounded were civilians.

Two Peshmerga were abducted on Friday night from Dibs. The body of one of them was discovered on Saturday.

The body of a civilian abducted from Qahtaniya last week was found.

In Baghdad, the body of a child was discovered.

An attack in Khanaqin left three police and one civilian with injuries.

Read more by Margaret Griffis