637 Killed or Found in Mass Graves in Iraq During October

At least 295 people were killed across Iraq, and 342 bodies were found in mass graves during October. Another 254 people were wounded. Were it not for the discovery of more victims in mass graves, the figures would be lower than in September when 401 people were killed or found in graves, and 491 were wounded. A number of mass graves were found in the Mosul area, presenting a higher number than last month. Further north, the Turkish military conducted repeated strikes on Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets.

Of these figures, 71 civilians, 43 security personnel, and 98 militants were killed. Another 342 victims were found in mass graves, with 96 of those bodies belonging to ISIS militants. At least 83 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) were killed in northern Iraq, according to the Turkish military. Also, 203 civilians and 51 security personnel were wounded.

At least 34 people were killed and 10 were wounded in the last day or two:

A bomb in Makhmour killed a man and wounded his son.

Four Peshmerga were wounded in a blast in Palkan. Kurdish forces killed three militants.

Two bombs wounded three people, including a police officer, in Jalawla and Khanaqin.

Near Tuz Khormato, a bomb wounded two militiamen.

Four militants were killed during ongoing operations in Salah ad Din province.

An operation in Qara Tapa left three militants dead. One of them was an ISIS commander.

Turkey reported killing 23 guerrillas belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in airstrikes over the Qandil Mountains.

Read more by Margaret Griffis