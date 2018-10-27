Turkish Strikes on PKK; 19 Killed, 2 Bodies Found in Iraq

At least 19 people were killed in recent violence, and two bodies were discovered:

Two federal policemen were killed while on duty near the Hamrin Mountains.

In Tuz Khormato, authorities discovered two bodies dressed in uniforms and believed to belong to security personnel killed a year ago during the military takeover of disputed Kurdish areas.

Three militants were killed during operations in Rashad.

Turkish air operations targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in Gara, Qandil, and Zab left 14 dead.

A checkpoint in Hawija came under mortar attack, but the number of casualties was not reported.

A police officer was kidnapped in Qara Tapa.

Read more by Margaret Griffis