ISIS Executes Collaborators Near Mosul; Five Killed in Iraq

At least five people were killed, and three were wounded in recent violence:

ISIS mqilitants executed five civilians in Baaj, for collaborating with security forces.

In Daquq, bombs wounded three people belonging to the Kakai sect.

In other news, Iraq is planning to halt exporting oil from Kurdistan to Iran in November to abide with U.S. sanctions.

Read more by Margaret Griffis

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.