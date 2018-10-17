Iraq Executes Six Convicts; 14 Others Killed in Attacks

At least 20 people were killed, and 11 others were wounded in recent violence and executions:

The Justice Ministry announced that six prisoners were executed. The men were convicted on terrorism charges.

A bomb killed a policeman and wounded two employees in Shirqat.

Near Muqdadiya, an attack on the home of a security member left one child dead.

Three people were wounded by a blast on a highway north of Baghdad. Two people were wounded in a grenade blast in Sabaa al-Bour.

A bomb in Kirkuk province wounded two oil policemen.

Turkey authorities announced the deaths of 12 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in the area of Amedi near the border with Turkey.

