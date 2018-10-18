Over 2,200 Bodies Exhumed in Mosul Region; Four Killed in Iraq

The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights announced that 2,265 bodies have been exhumed, so far, in Nineveh province, which was held by the Islamic State militants from 2014-2017.

Mosul is the largest city in the province.

At least four people were killed, and another was wounded in recent violence:

In Hakana, a bomb killed three employees of the water department.

An explosion in Naft Khana left one militiaman dead and another wounded.

Read more by Margaret Griffis

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.