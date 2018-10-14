Sadr Colleague Among Seven Killed; 30 Found in Iraq Mass Grave

At least seven people were killed, and two others were wounded in recent violence; 30 were found in a mass grave:
In Baghdad, unknown assailants assassinated Sheikh Ali Saeedi, a senior member of the Sa’eroun Alliance, led by cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.
Thirty bodies were found in a mass grave in Tal Keif.
Two farmers were wounded in a blast in Baquba.
Turkish airstrikes on Zab killed six members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.).
