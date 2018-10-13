Mass Grave Gives up 78 Victims; 11 Recently Killed in Iraq

At least 11 people were killed, and 18 others were wounded in recent violence; 78 were found in a mass grave:

Gunmen in Mosul killed one person and wounded another. A dumped body was found. A mass grave contained 78 bodies, mostly belonging to women.

In Baghdad, three people were killed and five were wounded when a bomb exploded in Baladiyat. A gunman killed a civilian in Radwaniya. Another civilian was shot dead in Shabb.

A bomb in Daquq killed two members of the Turkmen militia.

In Hawija, a tribal fighter was shot dead.

Eight people were wounded in a blast targeting an official’s home in Kirkuk. A dumped body was found.

A bomb wounded two people in Taji.

In Qayara, a blast left two people with injuries.

A militant leader was killed in an explosion in Metabijh.

