Security Forces Among 13 Killed in Iraq

At least 13 people were killed, and four others were wounded in recent violence:

In Hit, an attack left three security personnel dead and one more wounded.

Gunmen killed three policemen and wounded several more during an attack on an Ishaqi checkpoint.

The bodies of three policemen were found in Ezba, near Mosul. The men were tortured before their deaths.

Gunmen killed a police veteran in Kirkuk.

A bomb near a water plant in Baiji wounded three people.

Two militants were killed in Adhaim.

A militant leader was killed in Houd.

