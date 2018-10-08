Series of Bombs in Baghdad; 13 Killed in Iraq

At least 13 people were killed, and 25 others were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, several explosions left 23 people with injuries Sunday night. A bomb in Shoala wounded seven people including three policemen. Nearby in Chkook a bomb wounded two more people. One civilian was wounded in a blast in Kadhimiya. Three people were wounded in Abu Dsheer and another three were wounded in Yusufiya. A bomb in Sabaa Abkar wounded four people. Three people were wounded in a roadside bombing just south of the city.

Gunmen killed two policemen in Badush. One militant was killed.

An attack on a Rabza checkpoint left one policeman dead and two wounded.

Turkey reported killing nine members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during airstrike on the Avasin-Basyan and Zap regions.

Militants also destroyed three water pipelines in Kirkuk province.

