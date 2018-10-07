Basra Activists Among Eight Killed in Iraq

Security forces including militiamen launched an operation in the Tal Afar region that will also include explosives removal.

At least eight people were killed, and three others were wounded in recent violence:

In Basra, gunmen killed a woman who owned a beauty shop. Two activists were also murdered.

A bomb in Baghdad killed two people and wounded two more in Abu Dsheer district.

One person was injured when a bomb exploded in Abu Ghraib.

An airstrike on Muqdadiya killed three militants.

Read more by Margaret Griffis

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.