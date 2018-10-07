Basra Activists Among Eight Killed in Iraq

Security forces including militiamen launched an operation in the Tal Afar region that will also include explosives removal.
At least eight people were killed, and three others were wounded in recent violence:
In Basra, gunmen killed a woman who owned a beauty shop. Two activists were also murdered.
A bomb in Baghdad killed two people and wounded two more in Abu Dsheer district.
One person was injured when a bomb exploded in Abu Ghraib.
An airstrike on Muqdadiya killed three militants.
