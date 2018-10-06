Bombers Attack Oil Employees; 66 Found in Mass Grave, Nine Killed in Iraq

At least 75 were killed or found in a mass grave, and 40 were wounded:

A mass grave containing 54 bodies was discovered in Kurdistan. They are believed to have been killed during the battles to recover Tikrit and Ouja.

Another 12 bodies were discovered in a mass grave in Mosul.

One person was killed when an I.E.D. exploded near a bus delivering employees to a refinery near Saniya. At least 33 people were wounded.

In Asadiya, militants killed three people.

A car bomb at a Fallujah market wounded five people, including two policemen.

Two brothers were wounded in Tuz Khormato when a bomb exploded.

An airstrike killed five militants in Kushuf village after reports of clashes in the Mosul area.

Other News:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan threatened Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas hiding in northern Iraq. Although Turkish forces have regularly attacked P.K.K. targets in Iraq, Erdoğan claimed he would finish them off for killing eight Turkish soldiers earlier this week in Turkey. The Turkish president was speaking to members of his AK Party at a summit when he made the threat.

Read more by Margaret Griffis