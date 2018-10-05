Number of Basra Water Cases Climbs Above 100,000: Four Killed in Iraq

The number of people sickened by polluted water in Basra has reached 102,000 according to Mahdi al-Tamimi, he UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Basra. In the last few days, 3,000 were sickened including the EU Ambassador to Iraq, Ramon Blecua. Protests in Basra province first broke out in July, but little to nothing has been done to provide residents with fresh water.

At least four were killed, and two were wounded in recent violence:

A barber was shot dead in Balad Ruz.

In Daquq, two separate bombs wounded two civilians.

Turkish airstrikes killed three members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Zab.

