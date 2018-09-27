Social Media Star Among 21 Killed in Iraq

At least 21 people were killed and seven were wounded in recent violence:

Unknown gunmen killed Tara Fares in Baghdad. The social media star, fashion model, and former beauty queen was followed online by millions. She had been threatened recently. Last month, two other women involved in the beauty industry also died in mysterious circumstances in Baghdad.

Two bombings in Kirkuk province left a police officer dead and two others wounded.

A policeman is in critical condition after being shot in the head around Darbandikhan. The family of Loghman Shahabi, who is an Iranian Kurd, blamed Iran for the assassination attempt.

Three children were wounded when old munitions exploded near Safwan.

In Tuz Khormato, a bicycle bomb wounded one civilian.

An airstrike on Mount Qarachokh left 18 militants dead.

A suicide bomber was killed in Jalawla.

Read more by Margaret Griffis