Operations in Anbar Net Militants; 16 Killed in Iraq

At least 16 people were killed and six were wounded in recent violence:

A roadside bomb in Metabijh wounded three militiamen who were traveling with commander Khedr al-Matrouhi as his bodyguards.

In Albu Saif, a civilian shot and wounded two soldiers when he mistook them for militants.

Fifteen militants were killed in an operation near Qaim.

In Jalawla, one militant was killed and another was wounded when they attempted to plant a bomb.

